Prince William not ‘focused’ on attention of being ‘future King’

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently released their Christmas card in which the duo reflected professionals and festive demeanour.

During his conversation with The List, a media coach said that the father of three doesn’t seem focused on being the next head of the monarchy.

Jess Ponce III said: "The photo is all about accessibility. The candid and casual feel of the image shows them being a family, just like yours or mine ... It's cheery without seeming [to be] staged.

“This presents the idea that it is candid, at the moment, and in many ways a look into their private lives. It has an aura of behind the scenes of the royal family."

"This gives a sense that he is not focused on the attention of being a prince and future king," said Ponce however, she added that the Prince of Wales gives off "regal" vibes, "standing strong and leading his family,” he continued.

"[Y]ou'll notice that direct eye contact or acknowledgement of the camera is a rarity," he says.

"The king's recent Christmas card reflects this. So it is fair to surmise this is the style of the royal family — one that is purposeful and consistent,” he added.