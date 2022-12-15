 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 15 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS Jimin new profile photos on Weverse featuring Jin melt ARMY's heart

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 15, 2022

BTS Jimin new profile photos on Weverse featuring Jin melt ARMYs heart
BTS Jimin new profile photos on Weverse featuring Jin melt ARMY's heart

BTS Jimin melts ARMY's hearts by changing profile photo on Weverse featuring Jin amid his recent military enlistment.

An internet user turned to a social networking website and created a post titled, "BTS Jimin's Weverse (Our Jin hyung)".

In which all the fans included several profile photos that Jimin changed on Weverse, drawing attention.

Jimin, 27 , previously had a profile photo of himself, which he soon changed to a photo of Jin posing in a photoshoot.

Lying down in front of a bright red wall, Jin had one hand over his eye as he revealed his charismatic charms.

After that Jimin once again updated his profile photo to one that showed Jin's new buzz cut hairstyle, which he had cut for his mandatory military enlistment.

For the third time, Jimin changed his profile photo in which he is showing himself in a friendly selfie with Jin, a photo that had been taken on the day of Jin's enlistment.

BTS Jimin new profile photos on Weverse featuring Jin melt ARMYs heart
BTS Jimin new profile photos on Weverse featuring Jin melt ARMYs heart
BTS Jimin new profile photos on Weverse featuring Jin melt ARMYs heart

Upon seeing this, netizens commented:

"His profile LOLL."

"So cute."

"Too cute TTT. Please release the photos to larger ones TTTT."

"I love Jimin the most in BTS. TTT."

"The profile photos he changed to are so cute LOLL."

"I am also worried about Jin after waking up today TTT."

"His profile is so cute TTT."

"Jimin TTTTT."

"The fact that [Jimin] kept changing his profile to photos of Jin since Jin's birthday TTTT."

"The photos are so cute..."

"Hyung lover misses his hyung just after two days..."

"Jimin-ah!! TTTTT." 

