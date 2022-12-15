 
entertainment
Margot Robbie hints at ‘dream houses’ in ‘Barbie’

Margot Robbie is all set to play the real-life version of the popular doll in the upcoming Barbie film.

The actress has claimed that the forth coming live-action is "everything you've ever dreamed of".

Robbie, 32, teased that there will be in the upcoming comedy movie, referencing the iconic Barbie playsets.

In an interview with Carey Mulligan, the Suicide Squad actress responded to the question; whether “giant” Barbie dream houses have been made for the film.

Robbie told Mulligan, “The dream houses? You’ll see some dream houses.” She then teased, “And it will be everything you ever dreamed of.”

"I've been working on it for about four or five years now — it's a LuckyChap project. And we went after Greta [Gerwig]," said producer/star Robbie.

"There were maybe three people that we would want to make a Barbie movie with, and I was like, if she says no…. So thank God she said yes. She's just brilliant," she added.

Robbie also praised her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the film. Gushing over him, the Babylon actress said, “Isn’t he the most glorious human being?”

Barbie is slated for a theatrical release on July 21.

