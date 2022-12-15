 
Vicky Kaushal reveals the secret to live a good life

Vicky Kaushal revealed the secret to living a good life in a recent interview which according to him is to say 'Haanji'. He also revealed that 'Haanji' is his favourite Punjabi word that he speaks a lot, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Vicky shared that he has a habit of saying 'Haanji' instead of 'Haan' since he is a Punjabi and 'Haanji' is also his favourite Punjabi word. He stated that the secret to having a good life is to agree with people and keep saying 'Haanji.'

Vicky said, "One of my favourite fan-made videos is where a fan had cut all the portions from every interview where I'm saying 'haanji'. So the whole video is just me saying 'Haanji.’”

He further added, "Kyunki ye Punjabiyon mein bachpan mein maar maar ke sikhaya ki 'haa nahi bolna hai, haanji bolna hai'. Secret to a good life is 'Haanji'.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani.

