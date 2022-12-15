Jennifer Lopez fans share their rudest encounters with the star: ‘She cussed me out’

Jennifer Lopez’s fans shared their rudest encounters with the Hollywood diva while participating in a viral TikTok trend.

Several social media users revealed how J.Lo treated them when they provided her customer service on different occasions.

One user said that the Marry Me actor allegedly “cussed” at her when the store she worked at were out of shoe sizes and Lopez could not find right match for her twins, Emme and Maximilian.

Another woman revealed she was working in a house as a maid when Lopez came to stay there. She said that a nail artist was called in to give the star a pedicure in bed.

However, the nail artist had to do it upside-down because Lopez was laying on her stomach and refused to roll over onto her back.

Other horrific stories about Lopez’s alleged bad behavior included her rolling up her window when a young fan tried to say hi at a stop sign and not wanting others to make eye contact with her.