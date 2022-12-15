Selena Gomez teams up with politician Stacey Abrams for Won’t Be Silent

Selena Gomez has collaborated with Georgia politician Stacey Abrams to produce an upcoming music documentary for the streaming service Discovery+.



According to Daily Mail, the Calm Me Down hit-maker, who’s scored her first ever Golden Globes nomination will work on the Kristi Jacobson–directed movie Won’t Be Silent, a female-focused music documentary.

In a statement released to media, Selena said, “The powerful women we will be highlighting are not only talented but have been on the front-line of pushing culture forward and holding a mirror up to political and social injustices.”

Stacey, on the other hand, stated that the movie will discuss the ways female artists have used their “music to affect societal change”.

“Throughout history, women in music have used their art as activism by bringing attention to issues impacting our nation and world,” explained Selena.

The singer added, “Won't Be Silent is a celebration of the artists who have contributed to bettering the world through their timeless music.”

The movie’s official synopsis read, “It is a love letter to the women in music who have used their voices to change the course of history with their art and activism.”

Meanwhile, the announcement was made the same day the documentary started its production.