Friday Dec 16 2022
Britney Spears focuses on mental health amid growing concerns about her whereabouts

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Britney Spears updated her fans about her life in latest social media post as she revealed she has been focusing on her mental health.

The Hold Me Closer hitmaker said she is “travelling and seeing” the world to find peace amid growing concerns of her fans about her health and whereabouts.

Taking to Instagram, the pop star wrote beside a snap featuring her sans clothes, "I have a beautiful gift for you all … yes, that’s it!!!”

“Traveling and seeing the world in exotic places is definitely a way to find peace in your mental health in all ways … your mind, body and spirit!!!” she added.

She continued: "Unfortunately, I have a home in Los Angeles but I have never felt accepted by my family … I genuinely and honestly will never be the same there and I have come to terms with that."

The Princess of pop said she's travelling again which is helping her to remember what was like to "feel accepted,” calling it a "root in my healing".

"The family values in caring for another person and making them matter … I am so blessed," she shared. "And at the turn of a table anything can happen when you feel accepted!"

