 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle recount Megxit talks: 'Its hard to believe'

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle recount the days they had to spend in “a round-table discussion about the future of your life when the stakes” were high.

Meghan Markle was the first to chime into the conversation and recall the event, as a bystander, despite being the “mum and the wife and the target in many regards.”

She was quoted telling Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries “Imagine a conversation, a round-table discussion about the future of your life when the stakes were this high and you as the mum and the wife and the target in many regards aren't invited to have a seat.”

It was then that Prince Harry chimed in to affirm Meghan’s words, and admitted that it was ‘clear’ the meeting was set up in a way that she wouldn’t be in the room.

"I went in with the same proposal that we had already made publicly.”

“But, once I got there, I was given five options. One being all in, no change. Five being all out.”

“I chose option three in the meeting, half in, half out. Have our own jobs but also work in support of the Queen.”

“But it became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate.”

By the end, Prince Harry says he left “without any solidified action plan”.

This ended up creating a wedge between him and Prince William, especially since, “He's now on the institution's side. And part of that I get, I understand.”

“That's his inheritance so to some extent it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of the institution.”

“I think from their perspective, they had to believe that it was more about us and the issues we had as opposed to their partner and the media and that relationship that was causing so much pain for us. They saw what they wanted to see”.

More From Entertainment:

Joe Lycett calls David Beckham 'disgrace' after his statement regarding World Cup controversy

Joe Lycett calls David Beckham 'disgrace' after his statement regarding World Cup controversy
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey believes her late husband would be 'happy' if she found love again

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey believes her late husband would be 'happy' if she found love again
Kris Jenner shares touching tribute for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, ‘truly special soul’

Kris Jenner shares touching tribute for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, ‘truly special soul’
Tom Cruise shuns Will Smith as he tries to contact him after Chris Rock slap

Tom Cruise shuns Will Smith as he tries to contact him after Chris Rock slap
Camille Vasquez says Amber Heard was the ‘aggressor’ not Johnny Depp

Camille Vasquez says Amber Heard was the ‘aggressor’ not Johnny Depp

Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalized due to heart problem

Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalized due to heart problem
Prince Harry's Netflix doc especially 'destructive' to Prince William

Prince Harry's Netflix doc especially 'destructive' to Prince William
Jennifer Aniston would date her ‘crush’ Jon Hamm if he becomes single

Jennifer Aniston would date her ‘crush’ Jon Hamm if he becomes single
Sam Asghari supports Britney Spears' freedom NOT her explicit images

Sam Asghari supports Britney Spears' freedom NOT her explicit images

Action game ‘Death Stranding’ to be adapted for silver screen

Action game ‘Death Stranding’ to be adapted for silver screen
Jennifer Lopez rocks winter inspired look on latest outing in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez rocks winter inspired look on latest outing in Beverly Hills
Khloe Kardashian reacts to a ‘very personal’ question related to ex-Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian reacts to a ‘very personal’ question related to ex-Tristan Thompson