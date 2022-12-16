Prince Harry, Meghan Markle recount Megxit talks: 'Its hard to believe'

File Footage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle recount the days they had to spend in “a round-table discussion about the future of your life when the stakes” were high.



Meghan Markle was the first to chime into the conversation and recall the event, as a bystander, despite being the “mum and the wife and the target in many regards.”

She was quoted telling Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries “Imagine a conversation, a round-table discussion about the future of your life when the stakes were this high and you as the mum and the wife and the target in many regards aren't invited to have a seat.”

It was then that Prince Harry chimed in to affirm Meghan’s words, and admitted that it was ‘clear’ the meeting was set up in a way that she wouldn’t be in the room.

"I went in with the same proposal that we had already made publicly.”

“But, once I got there, I was given five options. One being all in, no change. Five being all out.”

“I chose option three in the meeting, half in, half out. Have our own jobs but also work in support of the Queen.”

“But it became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate.”

By the end, Prince Harry says he left “without any solidified action plan”.

This ended up creating a wedge between him and Prince William, especially since, “He's now on the institution's side. And part of that I get, I understand.”

“That's his inheritance so to some extent it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of the institution.”

“I think from their perspective, they had to believe that it was more about us and the issues we had as opposed to their partner and the media and that relationship that was causing so much pain for us. They saw what they wanted to see”.