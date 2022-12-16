 
Meghan Markle branded 'tone-deaf' for wanting appreciation for 'sacrifice'

Meghan Markle has been branded ‘tone-deaf’ after she shared in her Netflix docuseries that a flight crew member was the first to ‘acknowledge her sacrifice’ when she stepped back as senior royal and left UK in 2020.

The Duchess of Sussex, along with husband Prince Harry, opened up about their ‘freedom flight’ to Canada in early 2020, after announcing their decision to step down from royal duties, in the fifth episode of their bombshell Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

Sharing how she had to get on a flight to Canada alone as Harry stayed back to negotiate the terms of their departure from royals, Meghan told audiences that a cabin crew member was the first person to thank her for her ‘sacrifice’.

“He took his hat off and I just remember looking at him … And he goes, ‘We appreciate everything you did for our country’. It was the first time that I felt like someone saw the sacrifice. Not for my own country, for this country. It’s not mine,” Meghan said.

The comment left royal fans and enthusiasts in a rage, many of whom branded Meghan ‘tone-deaf and insensitive’ and pointed out that servicemen who fight for their country make real ‘sacrifices’.

One user wrote, “Meghan Markle says plane crew thanked her for service to the UK. I’ll tell you what sacrifice and service is lady. Servicemen and women who get shot and blown up serving their country. That’s real sacrifice.”

Another chimed in sarcastically, “Meghan Markle wants to be thanked "for her service",” with yet another user writing, “Markle says plane crew thanked her for service to the UK on flight back to Canada… Funniest, most delusional and ridiculous lie since the street dancing Mandela lie.”

