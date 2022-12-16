 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle recounts Archie, Lilibet terror: ‘My babies need to be safe!’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just tapped into some of her biggest fears surrounding Archie and Lilibet.

She recounted all of it in her chat with Netflix on the Harry & Meghan docuseries.

There, she started by tugging at heartstrings and claimed. “I’m a mum,” at the end of the day.

“It’s my real life you know. And that’s the piece where you see it and you go, you’re making people want to kill me.”

“Are we safe? Are the doors locked? Is security on? Are my babies safe?” she recalls wondering the moment she stumbled upon messages and online death threats akin to “Megan just needs to die, someone needs to kill her. Maybe it should be me.” (sic)

In the doc Meghan Markle turned visibly distraught at this point and even sought comfort in her husband, amid fears for her children’s safety.

This claim follows Meghan Markle’s own admissions about being seen as a “foreign organism” in the Royal Family. 

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise shuns Will Smith as he tries to contact him after Chris Rock slap

Tom Cruise shuns Will Smith as he tries to contact him after Chris Rock slap
Camille Vasquez says Amber Heard was the ‘aggressor’ not Johnny Depp

Camille Vasquez says Amber Heard was the ‘aggressor’ not Johnny Depp

Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalized due to heart problem

Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalized due to heart problem
Prince Harry's Netflix doc especially 'destructive' to Prince William

Prince Harry's Netflix doc especially 'destructive' to Prince William
Jennifer Aniston would date her ‘crush’ Jon Hamm if he becomes single

Jennifer Aniston would date her ‘crush’ Jon Hamm if he becomes single
Sam Asghari supports Britney Spears' freedom NOT her explicit images

Sam Asghari supports Britney Spears' freedom NOT her explicit images

Action game ‘Death Stranding’ to be adapted for silver screen

Action game ‘Death Stranding’ to be adapted for silver screen
Jennifer Lopez rocks winter inspired look on latest outing in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez rocks winter inspired look on latest outing in Beverly Hills
Brad Pitt gushes over ‘Babylon’ co-star Margot Robbie: ‘She’s on fire’

Brad Pitt gushes over ‘Babylon’ co-star Margot Robbie: ‘She’s on fire’
Henry Cavill to become next James Bond? Deets inside

Henry Cavill to become next James Bond? Deets inside

Kate Middleton reveals about her musical skills

Kate Middleton reveals about her musical skills
Brooklyn Beckham’s absence on Christmas would be huge blow for his siblings

Brooklyn Beckham’s absence on Christmas would be huge blow for his siblings