 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle damaging earning potential with ‘over-sharing’ doc

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned against lifting the veil of mystery from their life as it could greatly damage their earning potential.

Famed journalist Janathan Sacerdoti made this admission during his interview with Express UK.

There, he started by saying, “It was as if they deliberately kept the actual content for the later episodes so people would keep watching when the initial buzz died down.”

“Hearing from Harry was more interesting. He has some unusual life experience which is naturally something people want to know more about, as a member of the royal family from birth.”

While referring to Prince Harry’s clashes with Prince William, Mr Sacerdoti admitted, “Ultimately it seems like the story of sibling rivalry which was told in this documentary is a tragic one.”

“There’s no cure for being second-born, especially in a family where that matters so much in terms of your role and responsibilities.

“Therapy may well help, and I hope that it does, but the Netflix over-sharing won’t. Raking over old family fights in public for massive sums of money probably isn’t the route to inner peace and happiness.”

“It’s hard to know which brands would want to associate with the couple as they are quite unpredictable and in my opinion they have a spiky reputation. That's a risk for anyone choosing to use them for celebrity tie-ins.”

“In terms of friendships as well it might be difficult because they have shared in public a lot of private material from their lives, so it might mean potential friends would feel inhibited around them.”

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner shares touching tribute for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, ‘truly special soul’

Kris Jenner shares touching tribute for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, ‘truly special soul’
Tom Cruise shuns Will Smith as he tries to contact him after Chris Rock slap

Tom Cruise shuns Will Smith as he tries to contact him after Chris Rock slap
Camille Vasquez says Amber Heard was the ‘aggressor’ not Johnny Depp

Camille Vasquez says Amber Heard was the ‘aggressor’ not Johnny Depp

Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalized due to heart problem

Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalized due to heart problem
Prince Harry's Netflix doc especially 'destructive' to Prince William

Prince Harry's Netflix doc especially 'destructive' to Prince William
Jennifer Aniston would date her ‘crush’ Jon Hamm if he becomes single

Jennifer Aniston would date her ‘crush’ Jon Hamm if he becomes single
Sam Asghari supports Britney Spears' freedom NOT her explicit images

Sam Asghari supports Britney Spears' freedom NOT her explicit images

Action game ‘Death Stranding’ to be adapted for silver screen

Action game ‘Death Stranding’ to be adapted for silver screen
Jennifer Lopez rocks winter inspired look on latest outing in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez rocks winter inspired look on latest outing in Beverly Hills
Khloe Kardashian reacts to a ‘very personal’ question related to ex-Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian reacts to a ‘very personal’ question related to ex-Tristan Thompson
Brad Pitt gushes over ‘Babylon’ co-star Margot Robbie: ‘She’s on fire’

Brad Pitt gushes over ‘Babylon’ co-star Margot Robbie: ‘She’s on fire’
Henry Cavill to become next James Bond? Deets inside

Henry Cavill to become next James Bond? Deets inside