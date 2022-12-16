 
Brad Pitt gushes over ‘Babylon’ co-star Margot Robbie: ‘She’s on fire’

Brad Pitt gushed over his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie while talking about her improvised scene in the movie.

The Bullet Train star was asked about the Suicide Squad actor taking a little creative liberty over the impromptu kissing scene in the movie.

"No, not necessarily," Pitt responded to Entertainment Tonight. "There's always room for character interpretation."

The Hollywood hunk went on to reveal that Robbie was on fire in the epic period comedy-drama film, adding that the kiss was the “tamest” thing she did.

"Believe me, that's the tamest thing she does in this," Pitt spoke of his co-star in the highly anticipated movie. "She's on fire on this. It's the best I've ever seen her."

During an interview with E! News, Robbie said that she orchestrated a kissing scene with Pitt in Babylon which was not in the initial script of the film.

"That wasn't in the script," she told the outlet, "but I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I'm just gonna go for it.'"

