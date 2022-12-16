 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise shuns Will Smith as he tries to contact him after Chris Rock slap

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Tom Cruise shuns Will Smith as he tries to contact him after Chris Rock slap
Tom Cruise shuns Will Smith as he tries to contact him after Chris Rock slap

Tom Cruse has been shunning Will Smith whenever he tries to contact him following the Oscars slap.

The Top Gun actor does not respond to any of the Emancipation star’s request to meet him in person so he could talk about any projects.

An insider spilt to Radar Online, "Will has approached Tom several times, trying to reconnect and see if they can hang out and brainstrom on some projects together."

"A solid movie with Tom would guarantee Will's comeback, or so he thinks,” the source added. “Will has even offered to fly to Longon if that's more convenient.”

“But Tom isn't biting and doesn't even write him back” because despite having sympathy for Smith, he is not going to "be stupid enough to put his neck on the line and be dragged down by association."

However, the insider said that this is not only about Smith as Cruise “is still very wary of any Hollywood friendships.”

“He likes his reclusive lifestyle in the United Kingdom," the insider revealed, adding, "He doesn't want to get sucked back into the Hollywood scene — especially by way of Will Smith."

"He's still kryptonite," the source said of Tom Cruise. 

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner shares touching tribute for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, ‘truly special soul’

Kris Jenner shares touching tribute for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, ‘truly special soul’
Camille Vasquez says Amber Heard was the ‘aggressor’ not Johnny Depp

Camille Vasquez says Amber Heard was the ‘aggressor’ not Johnny Depp

Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalized due to heart problem

Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalized due to heart problem
Prince Harry's Netflix doc especially 'destructive' to Prince William

Prince Harry's Netflix doc especially 'destructive' to Prince William
Jennifer Aniston would date her ‘crush’ Jon Hamm if he becomes single

Jennifer Aniston would date her ‘crush’ Jon Hamm if he becomes single
Sam Asghari supports Britney Spears' freedom NOT her explicit images

Sam Asghari supports Britney Spears' freedom NOT her explicit images

Action game ‘Death Stranding’ to be adapted for silver screen

Action game ‘Death Stranding’ to be adapted for silver screen
Jennifer Lopez rocks winter inspired look on latest outing in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez rocks winter inspired look on latest outing in Beverly Hills
Khloe Kardashian reacts to a ‘very personal’ question related to ex-Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian reacts to a ‘very personal’ question related to ex-Tristan Thompson
Brad Pitt gushes over ‘Babylon’ co-star Margot Robbie: ‘She’s on fire’

Brad Pitt gushes over ‘Babylon’ co-star Margot Robbie: ‘She’s on fire’
Henry Cavill to become next James Bond? Deets inside

Henry Cavill to become next James Bond? Deets inside

Kate Middleton reveals about her musical skills

Kate Middleton reveals about her musical skills