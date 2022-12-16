Kris Jenner shares touching tribute for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, ‘truly special soul’

Kris Jenner shared an emotional tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss - the DJ from The Ellen DeGeneres Show - following reports of his death at the age of 40 earlier this week.

The Kardashians star, 67, was left heartbroken after hearing the tragic news of Stephen’s passing. Taking to her Instagram, the reality TV star paid her respects to her dear friend.

Jenner shared a sweet picture of Stephen and wrote, “My heart is heavy today. tWitch brought so much laughter and joy to so many people and I am so grateful and blessed to have had the time with him on the Ellen Show that I did. He was always so kind and amazing. Truly a special soul.”



"I am heartbroken, and my heart goes out to his beautiful wife, Alison, and their children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. I am praying for you all and sending my love," the Kardashian-Jenner momager wrote.

Jenner’s post received massive response from her fans and followers on the platform. "So sad May he rest in peace and sending blessings and prayers to his family," wrote one fan.

"Absolutely gutted the poor family," another commented.

Stephen's colleague and dear friend Ellen DeGeneres and several other renowned stars also paid tribute to him on social media.

According to TMZ, Stephen was found dead in a hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.