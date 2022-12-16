 
Brendan Fraser expresses his excitement over Oscars buzz for The Whale

Brendan Fraser has recently addressed the Oscars buzz around his movie The Whale.

On Thursday, Fraser, who has earned the Golden Globe nomination this week, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Show where he discussed about the “extreme lengths” he underwent to transform into his character.

While Kimmel asked if the actor had “looked out” at the Oscars.

“I'm sure you're aware you're like the favourite to win the Oscar, said Kimmel, who is also going to host the event.

To this, the Mummy star responded, “If you say so Jimmy. I'm aware The Whale could bring us to the finish line.”

“I'm excited about the prospect,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fraser explained how prosthetic and a 300-pound fat suit were used to transform into Charlie.

“I had different modalities of body suit that conform and then another layer of clothing that had cooling tubes in it and then the prosthetic itself which were extensive,” remarked Fraser.

He mentioned, “Adrian has done amazing work on this to create Charlie's body in obedience of the laws of physics and gravity in a way that I don't think we've seen portrayed as authentically in films before.”

“What you saw is what you got,” commented Fraser.

