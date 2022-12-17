 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

David Beckham reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William Christmas card

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

David Beckham reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William Christmas card

Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham has reacted to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official Christmas card as it has received over two million hearts since it was posted on Instagram.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared their official Christmas card, featuring their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Wednesday.

They shared the adorable family card with caption, “Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!.”

The post has garnered over 2.1 million hearts.

David Beckham was the first to react by pressing the heart button.

Meanwhile, following in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also shared their official Christmas card.

“From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year!,” Prince Harry and Meghan said as they shared their paper-free 2022 Christmas card.

David Beckham reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William Christmas card


More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez says her new music represents ‘exactly’ how she ‘feels’

Selena Gomez says her new music represents ‘exactly’ how she ‘feels’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle peddling ‘anti-royal woke’ talk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle peddling ‘anti-royal woke’ talk
‘Avatar’ star Kate Winslet wondered if she’d ‘died’ breaking Tom Cruise's record

‘Avatar’ star Kate Winslet wondered if she’d ‘died’ breaking Tom Cruise's record
Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow ‘definitely have a spark’, sources reveal

Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow ‘definitely have a spark’, sources reveal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘assign blame a bit too liberally’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘assign blame a bit too liberally’
Margot Robbie ‘excited’ for Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn amid claims she feels ‘insulted’

Margot Robbie ‘excited’ for Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn amid claims she feels ‘insulted’
Kanye West ‘yelled at people’ for wearing ‘printed shirts’, claims ex-bodyguard

Kanye West ‘yelled at people’ for wearing ‘printed shirts’, claims ex-bodyguard

BTS' J-Hope attending or performing at Golden Disc Awards, ARMYs are anxious

BTS' J-Hope attending or performing at Golden Disc Awards, ARMYs are anxious