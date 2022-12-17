 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry recalls moment Meghan Markel’s downfall began: 'The hammer dropped'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has just broken down the exact moment he feels was when Meghan Markle’s downfall started.

The admissions have been made in Netflix’s docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

It all started when a close pal of the couple chimed in and claimed, “I think Australia was a real turning point. Because they were so popular, so popular with the public. And the palace, were incredibly threatened by that.”

Shortly thereafter Prince Harry pops on screen and claimed, “That’s when the hammer dropped” on his wife.

“My mum felt the same way,” Harry also added. “It was almost like from the wedding and everything I saw that they were building her up.”

“And then there was a shift and they started to tear her down. I’m sorry. At the time, and we laughed about because it’s so ridiculous.”

“But an attack can be preposterous, but it’s still an attack and that drip feed of constant attack on someone who is an individual or real person has an impact.”

At this point Meghan Markle jumped into the conversation and recalled, “There was this moment were our private secretary said me, [this family] it’s like a fish swimming perfectly.”

“Then there’s this foreign organism. And they were like ‘What is that? What is it doing here? it doesn’t look like us, it doesn’t move like us, get it off of us’.”

“And she just explained that you know, they’ll soon see that it’s stronger, faster, even better with this organism as part of it. It will be hard at the beginning for them to adjust to this new thing. But then it’ll be amazing. And I was really hopeful that that was true.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III cuts 'unexpectedly reassuring' figure early in his reign

King Charles III cuts 'unexpectedly reassuring' figure early in his reign
Britney Spears complies with Sam Asghari wishes, removes explicit photos

Britney Spears complies with Sam Asghari wishes, removes explicit photos
Pete Davidson ditches Emily Ratajkowski to hangout with co-stars

Pete Davidson ditches Emily Ratajkowski to hangout with co-stars
Gerard Pique gears up to come home after winter getaway with Clara Chia Marti

Gerard Pique gears up to come home after winter getaway with Clara Chia Marti

David Beckham turns heads with dashing looks at Qatar Fashion United CR Runway

David Beckham turns heads with dashing looks at Qatar Fashion United CR Runway

Kylie Jenner ripped over alleged diss at Megan Thee Stallion

Kylie Jenner ripped over alleged diss at Megan Thee Stallion
Kim Kardashian 'lost any interest' in fashion game after split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'lost any interest' in fashion game after split from Kanye West
Shakira all smiles while spending time with kids amid Gerard Piqué romantic weekend

Shakira all smiles while spending time with kids amid Gerard Piqué romantic weekend
Brad Pitt instantly said ‘yes’ to Margot Robbie ‘unscripted’ scene in 'Babylon'

Brad Pitt instantly said ‘yes’ to Margot Robbie ‘unscripted’ scene in 'Babylon'
Victoria Beckham not giving up on son Brooklyn ‘without a fight’: ‘It's causing more tension’

Victoria Beckham not giving up on son Brooklyn ‘without a fight’: ‘It's causing more tension’
Lewis Capaldi draws a chuckle becasue this hilarious act with Niall Horan: Check it out

Lewis Capaldi draws a chuckle becasue this hilarious act with Niall Horan: Check it out
Sam Worthington sheds light on his past struggles before 'Avatar': 'Sold Everything I Owned'

Sam Worthington sheds light on his past struggles before 'Avatar': 'Sold Everything I Owned'