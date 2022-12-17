 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian sets internet ablaze as she debuts new bangs hairstyle

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Khloe Kardashian sets internet ablaze as she debuts new bangs hairstyle
Khloe Kardashian sets internet ablaze as she debuts new bangs hairstyle

Khloe Kardashian is gearing up for the New Year with new energy and a new look.

The Kardashians star, 38, surprised her fans as she took to her Instagram on Friday and unveiled her stunning new hair makeover in two photos that showed her with brown hair down in waves while fluffy front bangs covered her forehead.

Khloe simply captioned the post, “Bang Bang.” The Good American founder received love and praises for her latest look in the comments section, especially from her famous family.

Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian commented, “I love this so much.” While sister Kylie Jenner simply wrote, “yes,” adding a heart-eyed emoticon, her mother Kris Jenner showed some love, writing, “So GORGEOUS!!”

Khloe’s hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons took credit for the look, commenting, “We did that.”

The new hair makeover came after Khloe and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, participated in a lie detector test for Vanity Fair.

More From Entertainment:

Jenna Ortega talks about the joy of working on horror movies: 'so much fun'

Jenna Ortega talks about the joy of working on horror movies: 'so much fun'
UK studio helps ex-fans of Kanye West get rid of their tattoos

UK studio helps ex-fans of Kanye West get rid of their tattoos
King Charles ‘won’t have’ Harry, Meghan at ‘extremely important’ royal event

King Charles ‘won’t have’ Harry, Meghan at ‘extremely important’ royal event
Selena Gomez says her new music represents ‘exactly’ how she ‘feels’

Selena Gomez says her new music represents ‘exactly’ how she ‘feels’
Meghan Markle ‘couldn’t handle’ last royal engagement: ‘Fell into arms of guard’

Meghan Markle ‘couldn’t handle’ last royal engagement: ‘Fell into arms of guard’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle peddling ‘anti-royal woke’ talk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle peddling ‘anti-royal woke’ talk
‘Avatar’ star Kate Winslet wondered if she’d ‘died’ breaking Tom Cruise's record

‘Avatar’ star Kate Winslet wondered if she’d ‘died’ breaking Tom Cruise's record
Derek Hough recalls 'shocking' death of a friend following tWitch’s suicide

Derek Hough recalls 'shocking' death of a friend following tWitch’s suicide
Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow ‘definitely have a spark’, sources reveal

Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow ‘definitely have a spark’, sources reveal