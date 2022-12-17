 
Saturday Dec 17 2022
Camilla hosts Judi Dench, Piers Morgan amid Harry, Meghan Netflix series

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Queen Consort Camilla recently hosted an exclusive Christmas lunch where Dame Judi Dench, Claudia Winkleman and Jeremy Clarkson were also present.

As per Daily Mail’s reports, the event was held at Murano in Mayfair, central London on Wednesday where many renowned faces made their appearances.

Dames Maggie Smith, Maureen Lipman, Huge Bonneville, Chris Evans and Piers Morgan also attended the glitzy event.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the Queen Consort and King Charles III are planning an ‘extremely important’ Christmas Day celebration

According to The Sun, a Sandringham insider spilt: “Camilla is keen that her family are at the heart of Christmas, particularly as Charles won’t have his youngest son there.

“It is an extremely important Christmas coming just months after they last all gathered for the Queen’s funeral,” they added.

The source further continued: “During last Christmas, the family were desperately trying to sort out Prince Andrew and his sex abuse case and then there was the incident with the intruder carrying a crossbow at Windsor Castle.

“We saw the togetherness at the Princess of Wales’s carol concert this week and Christmas will be held in the same spirit,” they added.

