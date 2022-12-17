Britney Spears complies with Sam Asghari wishes, removes explicit photos

Britney Spears complies to Sam Asghari wishes, removes explicit photos

Britney Spears respected her husband Sam Asghari's wishes as she removed her recent set of racy snaps from social media.

Asgahri said he is very supportive of his wife’s freedom but does not like it when she posts nude images on social media.

The Hot Seat actor said he personally would not approve of the content that the pop star share on her Instagram but he cannot control the singer’s life.

Asghari’s comment came after the Hold Me Closer hitmaker shared new images of herself sans clothes on the photo sharing app.

“The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this,” Asghari commented as per Daily Mail.

“I personally prefer she never posted these, but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled their whole life,” he added.