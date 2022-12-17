Alek Keshishian compares Selena Gomez’s struggles with late actress Brittany Murphy

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’s director Alek Keshishian has recently opened up that he witnessed Selena and late actress Brittany Murphy underwent through the “same struggles”.



Speaking to Independent, Alek shared that Love and Other Disasters star was “an amazing light, but she had a lot of demons”.

Alek told the outlet that the movie they were working on, was “troubled because I had a troubled actress in the lead”.

“I was protective of her,” he commented.

The movie-maker continued, “I considered shutting down the movie, but that would have put 70 crew members out of work. So, we carried on… I think that affected me.”

For the unversed, Brittany died in December 2009 due to untreated pneumonia.

Reflecting on singer’s documentary, Alek pointed out that he stopped filming at one point because “I sat that just like Brittany, the singer was going through hardships”.

“I could sense the wheels were coming off,” recalled the 58-year-old movie-maker.

He added, “I saw this girl going through a lot of pain. It felt exploitative for me to have cameras while she's in the thick of it.”