Shah Rukh Khan reveals he has an infection on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan shared that he is unwell and has an infection in the #AskMeAnything session that he conducted on Twitter on Saturday, as reported by Hindustan Times.

On Saturday evening, SRK tweeted, "Come all let’s do an #AskSRK for 15 minutes. Then work beckons." In the #AskMeAnything session, SRK shared that he is only eating Daal Chaawal these days as he has an infection.

When asked about his eating habits by a fan, Shah rukh responded to the question, "Little unwell with infection so nowadays only daal chawal.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be seen next in Pathaan. Pathaan will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023. The teaser of Pathaan was released recently and a lot is being talked about the action sequences in the film.

Pathaan is an action thriller film it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand.