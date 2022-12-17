 
Saturday Dec 17 2022
Prince William turns a deaf ear to his brother Harry's bombshell claims

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who reportedly made all their efforts to bring back Prince Harry into royal fold, appeared reluctant to respond to any of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's claims about them.

The Prince of Wales, according to a well-placed royal source, is sad over his brother's comments bout him, but not angry as he knows someone else is putting words to the Duke's mouth. They added that William still loves his younger brother and won't retaliate to Harry at all. 

After Harry's claims, the Royal Family appeared together and put on a dazzling show of unity at Kate Middleton’s carol concert on Thursday. 

King Charles and Camilla specially honoured to William and his wife Princess of Kate with their presence amid Harry and Meghan's show.

However, some media outlets citing source claim that William and Harry are done and their relationship has damaged beyond repair.

