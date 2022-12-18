How to deal with Meghan and Harry? Royal family plan revealed

The question why the royal family has not given a tit-for-tat response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's allegations levelled in their Netflix documentary has been answered by The Telegraph's royal editor Hannah Furness.

Citing a royal source she wrote, "The plan is to keep calm and carry on.It's very distressing, It's very wearying but it is not going to distract them from the work."

Furness wrote, "The watchword for the royal family? Dignity.Exhaustion behind the scenes,certainly, but dignity in pubic before all."

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan piled fresh criticism on the British royals in new episodes of their documentary series released on Thursday, accusing his elder brother Prince William of screaming at him during a summit to discuss his future.

In the final three episodes of the Netflix series, Harry also said aides for William, now heir to the throne, had been complicit in negative stories appearing about the couple in the media and blamed the press for Meghan having a miscarriage.

"It is a dirty game. There's leaking but there's also planting of stories," said Harry. "So if the comms (communications) team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principal, they will trade and give you something about someone else's principal."