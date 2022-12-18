Victoria Beckham reveals Harper feels it is 'uncool' to be David Beckham daughter

Victoria Beckham is opening up about daughter Harper Beckham's latest demand from daddy David Beckham,



Speaking on the latest episode of Armchair Expert podcast, the fashion mogul revealed that her youngest child feels ashamed when he famous father goes to drop her off at school.

She began by speaking about her own childhood with host Dax Sheparh.

"We had the Rolls Royce but because he was an electrical wholesaler he also had a van. Me and my sister used to say like 'please drop us [off] in the van'," she commented.

She continued: "I think more kids at school were being dropped off in a van and so when we were in the Rolls, we'd be like 'oh please drop us down the road'."

"Nowadays, I'd be like literally pull up right to the front gate. And I'd be proud to get out of that Rolls."



"David was having this conversation the other day when he was dropping off Harper. [...] She was like, 'Daddy can you drop me a little bit away from the school'."



"She's our youngest daughter and he was like 'oh really, this is happening'."

"And then he was like 'if it's uncool that David Beckham's your dad ...' I mean let's be honest what hope do most of the other kids have," she noted.