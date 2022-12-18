James Cameron asserts that Jack 'needed to die' in 'Titanic'

Titanic director James Cameron will be putting the infamous theory of Jack's survival in movie to rest in a Special show coming in February, 2023.

The filmmaker revealed in a new interview with Postmedia, per The Toronto Sun, that he commissioned a scientific study to determine if there really was enough room for both Jack and Rose DeWitt Bukater (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, respectively) to fit on the ever-debated floating door after the Titanic sunk.’

When asked, after 25 years after the movie became a box-office smash, is Cameron regrets not giving DiCaprio’s Jack a happy ending?

“No, he needed to die,” he asserted. “It’s like Romeo and Juliet. It’s a movie about love and sacrifice and mortality. The love is measured by the sacrifice.”

He then added, “Maybe after 25 years, I won't have to deal with this anymore.”

Of the study that he commissioned, the director shared, “We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all.”

“We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we're going to do a little special on it that comes out in February.”

Cameron previously shared in an interview with the BBC in 2019 that there was "no debate" over what should've happened to the character of Jack, and that the debate itself was “stupid,” via People.

“But if you really want to unearth all the dumbass arguments associated with it … I mean, let's go back to, could Romeo have been smart and not taken the poison? Yes," Cameron said.

"Could he have decided not to bring his little dagger just in case Juliet might stab herself with it? Yes, absolutely. It sort of misses the point.”