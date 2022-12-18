 
King Charles warned over stripping Meghan Markle, Prince Harry titles

King Charles has been warned by a royal expert over stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their titles in the wake of allegations and criticism the couple have leveled at royal family in Netflix docuseries.

Royal expert and broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express UK, if King Charles decides to strip Meghan and Harry of their titles of the Duke and Duchess, the move would further encourage the California-based royal couple to disclose extra insider information.

Jonathan said, "I think there will still be an interest in their story as members of the Royal Family if the King chooses to somehow punish them in terms of removing their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

He went on to say, “I think there would still be a massive interest in them - in fact, there would be a peak of interest if they were punished somehow.

"But then, it may wane. I think that perhaps if the titles weren't there, perhaps if they were fully disowned, there would be less interest, but I can't say that for certain as they would still be the same people, they would still have the same story they claim they can tell with extra insider information."

