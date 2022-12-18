Kartik Aaryan undergoes massive physical transformation for Kabir Khan's film

 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 18 2022
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is all set to amaze his fans with his upcoming project with filmmaker Kabir Khan.

According to the Bollywood life, Kartik is undergoing massive physical transformation for Kabir's upcoming film.

Rahul Bhatt who earlier transformed Aamir Khan, is now on a mission to train Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor.

On July 18, Kabir Khan took to his Instagram to announce that he would be working with Kartik for his next film, and the shooting will begin next year.

In the caption, Kabir wrote: "I’m excited to announce my next project starring @kartikaaryan in a never before seen avatar. I will be directing this and producing it along with my dear friend #SajidNadiadwala. The film is based on a fascinating true story with a larger-than-life canvas. We start shooting early next year."



