King Charles, royal family’s latest move leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘furious’

Buckingham Palace on Friday declared a reconciliation between Prince William´s godmother and a black British woman who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from.



According to reports, Sistah Space charity founder Ngozi Fulani was grilled at a palace reception on November 29 by Susan Hussey, who refused to accept that she was British.

After Fulani revealed the exchange, the 83-year-old Lady Hussey stepped down from her role as a household companion to Queen Consort Camilla, the wife to King Charles.

Now, Fulani and Hussey on Friday held a meeting at Buckingham Palace and said in a joint statement issued by royal officials it was "filled with warmth and understanding".

Hussey offered her "sincere apologies" and pledged to learn more about the racial sensitivities involved, while Fulani accepted the apology "and appreciates that no malice was intended".

King Charles, Camilla and other royals "are pleased that both parties have reached this welcome outcome."

The row erupted in the days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued fresh allegations of racism in the family, in their Netflix documentary series.

Now, according to a report by The Courier Mail, the move has left Harry and Meghan ‘furious’, and the couple want apology from royal family, calling out the palace’s “double standards.”

According to The Sunday Times, Archie and Lilibet parents are ‘furious’ to hear that palace aides set up the meeting with Fulani when no such action was ever taken with them, with a source describing it as “double standards”.