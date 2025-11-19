Billy Bob Thornton reveals his current dynamic with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Billy Bob Thornton has finally revealed where he and Angelina Jolie stand, 22 years after their divorce.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published on Monday, the Landman actor said that he and the Maleficent actress are still very close despite parting ways over 20 years ago.

“Angelina and I had a great time together,” he said. “That was one of the greatest times of my life. She and I are still very, very close friends.”

Billy added that he and Angelina had "a really civilized breakup" because of their varying lifestyles.

The Sling Blade star further told the outlet that public fascination about their romance was "pretty weird" at the time.

"When we met, I was the more famous one," said Billy. "And then when we got together, for some reason, the people and the media are very interested in celebrity couples, that seems to be a very popular thing. So it was weird."

"We couldn’t go anywhere. I mean, we did, and then of course we had times when we would say things that became sound bites or whatever," added the 70-year-old actor.

For those unversed, Billy was married to Angelina from 2000 to 2003.