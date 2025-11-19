 
Austin Butler reacts to dating rumors with Emily Ratajkowski

Austin Butler and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted getting cozy on a dinner date in September

Zaid Bin Amir
November 19, 2025

Austin Butler has dismissed the rumors that he is dating actress Emily Ratajkowski.

In a new interview with Variety on Tuesday, the 34-year-old actor said that he and the Gone Girl actress are just friends.

“The true answer is that I have a lot of friends, and we’re friends and we had dinner, and that we’re friends,” said Austin.

Addressing public interest in his personal life, the Elvis star said, "I just wanted to hide."

“I’m going to live a constricted, small life because I’m afraid of what other people are going to say or what they’re going to think," he added.

Rumors of Austin and Emily's relationship began in September when the two were photographed grabbing food and drinks at the Waverly Inn in the West Village.

An insider told Page Six at the time that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor had his arm "around her" and "kept nodding at what she said."

For those unversed, Austin was previously in a relationship with model Kaia Gerber. The two called it quits in January after three years of dating.

Meanwhile, Emily is a proud mother of a 4-year-old son, Sylvester, whom she shares with ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

