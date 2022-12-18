 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ risky bet, requires $2b to break even

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ risky bet, requires $2b to break even
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ risky bet, requires $2b to break even

James Cameron's Avatar sequel, The Way of Water is a risky bet, as the film needs $2 billion to break even at the box office.

As per Variety, the Oscar winner told Disney and 20th Century Studios executives that his sequel budget was so high it represented "the worst business case in movie history."

According to the filmmaker's estimates, "you have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That's your threshold. That's your break even."

Only five movies have crossed $2 billion globally, unadjusted for inflation.

Cameron's 2009 Avatar sat at the top with $2.9 billion. Disney's Avengers: Endgame came in the second position with $2.7 million, while Cameron's Titanic slipped in the third slot with $2.1 billion.

Thus, as per Cameron, if Avatar: The Way of Water wants to break even, the film will need to surpass either Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.07 billion) or Avengers: Infinity War ($2.05 billion) in the fourth or fifth slots, respectively.

Meanwhile, Avatar 2 is reportedly estimated to have a production budget alone in the $250 million range.

More From Entertainment:

Lilibet and Archie royal titles: King Charles makes no final decision yet

Lilibet and Archie royal titles: King Charles makes no final decision yet
Ryan Reynolds hints that his name is pronounced incorrectly

Ryan Reynolds hints that his name is pronounced incorrectly
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won’t be FaceTiming Royal Family on Christmas

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won’t be FaceTiming Royal Family on Christmas
Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham makes first statement on Qatar World Cup deal

Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham makes first statement on Qatar World Cup deal
Brad Pitt lauds Brian Tyree Henry, ‘give him Human of the Year’ honor

Brad Pitt lauds Brian Tyree Henry, ‘give him Human of the Year’ honor
King Charles, royal family’s latest move leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘furious’

King Charles, royal family’s latest move leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘furious’
Netflix ‘Stranger Things’: Taylor Swift commends Sadie Sink’s ‘harrowing’ portrayal

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’: Taylor Swift commends Sadie Sink’s ‘harrowing’ portrayal
Meghan Markle ‘mixed-race heritage’ needs to be acknowledged: ‘It’s important’

Meghan Markle ‘mixed-race heritage’ needs to be acknowledged: ‘It’s important’

Olivia Rodrigo releases Christmas bop she wrote when she was 5 years old

Olivia Rodrigo releases Christmas bop she wrote when she was 5 years old
Emotional Austin Butler honors late mom in touching ‘SNL’ monologue

Emotional Austin Butler honors late mom in touching ‘SNL’ monologue