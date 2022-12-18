 
Hailey Bieber spends quality time with husband Justin ahead of Christmas

Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber surprised fans with a rare public appearance in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The adorable couple was spotted spending quality together ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The model, 26, and the STAY singer, 28, paused their hectic schedules to enjoy some downtime together as they headed to brunch at the Beverly Glen Deli after taking a hot Pilates class in in town.

Hailey and Justin were clicked making their way through the parking lot with water bottles in hand. For the outing, the Purpose singer opted for colorful ensemble, including a turquoise Drew hoodie, jeans and a cap.

The runway queen, on the other hand, wore a pair of grey shorts and an oversized sweater. She finished her look with jogging sneakers, and stylish sunglasses.

Hailey and Justin were later spotted on a casual date at Catch Steak LA in West Hollywood. The Rhode beauty founder donned a black fur jacket, and Justin opted for baggy gray sweats and a matching hoodie.

