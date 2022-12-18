 
Ron Howard will return to acting, only when Bryce Dallas Howard casts him

Oscar winner Ron Howard made his condition that he would return to acting in films if his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard directed it.

During an interview with Variety, the Oscar winner said,“It would probably be Bryce,” adding, “it would probably be Bryce directing something and saying, ‘Dad, I really need you to come in and do this,’ or ‘You have to.’ Either of those would probably get me in the makeup chair and in front of the camera.”

However, the 68-year-old also revealed that her daughter might not cast him based on nepotism due to her strict professionalism and helmed shows, including The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

“She’s very astute and meticulous,” he said. “So unless I’m right for something, absolutely right, it ain’t happening.”

