 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of final

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of final
Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of final

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Pathaan which is set to release on January 25, 2023.

Now ahead of the grand release, the Piku actress made her way to the FIFA 2022 World Cup finals on Sunday and unveiled the trophy ahead of the final between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

She was accompanied by former Spain goalkeeper and captain Iker Casillas. Deepika, who was appointed brand ambassador of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton in May 2022, unveiled the trophy that will be handed out to the winner of the final.

Both France and Argentina are looking to win their third World Cup title respectively.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry will never forget Kate Middleton's quirky Christmas gift for him

Prince Harry will never forget Kate Middleton's quirky Christmas gift for him
Nicole Kidman feels top of the world as she reunites with Keith Urban and daughters for holidays

Nicole Kidman feels top of the world as she reunites with Keith Urban and daughters for holidays
Shah Rukh Khan praises Messi as he joins Wayne Rooney at FIFA World Cup 2022

Shah Rukh Khan praises Messi as he joins Wayne Rooney at FIFA World Cup 2022
Katie Price's son Harvey smashes his house window after being scared by a noise

Katie Price's son Harvey smashes his house window after being scared by a noise
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal emerge victorious in 'Strictly Come Dancing' FINAL

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal emerge victorious in 'Strictly Come Dancing' FINAL
Millions react to Rihanna’s first video of her son

Millions react to Rihanna’s first video of her son
Ben Affleck hits basketball court with youngest son Samuel on weekend

Ben Affleck hits basketball court with youngest son Samuel on weekend

'Dreamers' by Jungkook hits 80mn streams on Spotify

'Dreamers' by Jungkook hits 80mn streams on Spotify

Teenage student crowned Miss France 2023

Teenage student crowned Miss France 2023
Emily in Paris’ star offers beauty advice for American women, ‘less is more’

Emily in Paris’ star offers beauty advice for American women, ‘less is more’
Prince William unwillingly hurts Kate Middleton?

Prince William unwillingly hurts Kate Middleton?
Ron Howard will return to acting, only when Bryce Dallas Howard casts him

Ron Howard will return to acting, only when Bryce Dallas Howard casts him