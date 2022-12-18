 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek Bachchan for staying silent amid 'biased criticism'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek Bachchan for staying silent amid biased criticism
Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek Bachchan for staying silent amid 'biased criticism'

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to congratulate his son Abhishek Bachchan after his team Jaipur Pink Panthers won the Pro Kabaddi League and praised him for staying silent and working hard amid 'biased criticism, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Amitabh wrote, "CHAMPIONS CHAMPIONS CHAMPIONS. JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS CHAMPIONS. Abhishek you are a CHAMPION. YOU PLAY SILENTLY, with dedication and resolve, amidst biased criticism .. AND THEN YOU WIN .. !!! So so proud of you."

Abhishek replied to his father's congratulatory tweet, "We missed you, Pa. Thank you from the entire team.”

Replying to another congratulatory post for Abhishek, Amitabh wrote, "Silently you worked your destined way, Never did you let your determination stray ; You bore the brunt of bias thought, And quietly brought all of them to naught. You are a CHAMPION Abhishek ! and you will remain a CHAMPION always. @juniorbachchan.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai.

