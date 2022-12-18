 
Sunday Dec 18 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded as 'pretenders' to the throne of American royalty

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pretenders to the throne of American royalty for the 21st century, a media outlet has claimed.

According to a " The Washington Free Beacon" article the Duke and Duchess of  Sussex are speaking their truth even though parts of it are demonstrably false. Americans must have done something terrible to deserve these two.

It adds "a second-rate actress and a spare-part prince are parodying a European past for a fanbase that cannot remember it."

Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries is not so much a documentary as it is a six-hour Instagram post, according to the same media outlet.  

The Sussexes are being slammed for their words that contradict to their actions as they said they want privacy, but they have taken $100 million from the streaming giant and "sold private footage, and allowed cameras into their home at all hours." 

prince harry was blasted in the article for saying the pact between monarchy and media is a "dirty game," but he is an active player. He complains that his family are now "cold" to him, but he has betrayed them all.

