Rohit Shetty reveals Himesh Reshammiya composed 'Chalo Na Naino Se Baan Rey' overnight

Rohit Shetty talked about the song 'Chalo Na Naino Se Baan Rey' from the film Bol Bachchan in his recent interview and shared that the music composer Himesh Reshammiya composed that song overnight, as reported by ETimes.

Rohit revealed that the song was not supposed to be a part of the move originally. However, he called Himesh Reshammiya overnight and the song was made.

Bol Bachchan was a film released in 2012. The film was directed by Rohit Shetty and starred Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prachi Desai in key roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit Shetty's next directorial will be Cirkus. The trailer for Cirkus was released recently and the film will release in theatres on December 23, 2022. Cirkus is a comedy-drama with an ensemble cast comprising Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Ajay Devgn, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, and many more.