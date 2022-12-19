Sajal Aly poses with David Beckham at FIFA Worldcup Finale, picture goes viral

 
Pakistan’s much-adored actress Sajal Aly set the internet on fire as she was seen posing with the former legendary footballer David Beckham at FIFA Worldcup Finale.

On Sunday, the Mom actress's picture from the stadium went viral as fans were surprised to see her favourite star-striking pose with Victoria Beckham’s husband.

Sajal was dressed in casual attire. While David was seen pulling off a light mustard-coloured formal suit and looked dashing as ever.

Beckham, who played in the 1998, 2002, and 2006 World Cup finals for England, is one of the owners of the Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami. 

