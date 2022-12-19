 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick come together for Mason's Bar Mitzvah

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick have been reunited for the sake of their son.

The former lovers came together over the weekend to celebrate their eldest son, Mason's 13th birthday.

The event comes amid tensions between Kourtney and Scott after she married drummer Travis Barker. 

Members of the Kardashian family including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner were also present at the party.

This comes after a source close to Scott revealed that he is slowly stepping away from the Kardashian clan.

“Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group,” the insider told Page Six. “He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis.

“He had to regroup who his relationships are," they added.

