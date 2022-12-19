 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Why Prince William 'threw Harry out' of Kensington Palace over Meghan Markle?

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Prince William took extreme actions against brother Prince Harry over Meghan Markle, reveals author.

Robert Lacey in his book 'Battle of Brothers' writes how the Prince of Wales threw Harry out of Kensington Palace over disagreement with the Duchess of Sussex.

Lacey wrote: "William, for his part, felt just as strongly about Meghan and the need for her subversive 'agenda' to be removed from the operations of the British monarchy, which she did not appear to understand or respect.

"He certainly wanted Meghan removed, for a start, from the hitherto harmonious joint household that he and his brother had operated together for the best part of a decade. William simply did not want her or Harry around any more."

And he quotes a friend stating: "William threw Harry out."

