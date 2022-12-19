Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' trailer reveals creation of atomic bomb

The trailer for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is out now, the film is expected to premiere on July 21, 2023.

Christopher Nolan's upcoming film features the creation of history's infamous bomb.

The movie is a biopic of the eponymous theoretical physicist and his involvement with the Manhattan Project at the Los Alamos Laboratory, which would give birth to the atomic bomb.

Cillian Murphy, the Peaky Blinders sensation is leading the star-studded cast of Oppenheimer in the titular role.

Oppenheimer trailer reveals the first full look at Nolan's film, while, the movie's trailer has not revealed much about the storyline, one of the more interesting takeaways is the presentation of the story.

Another fact about the trailer is the sheer level of practical effects Nolan is bringing to exploring the story of the father of the atomic bomb.

As with his previous works, Nolan has used little-to-no CGI technology in creating many of the film's explosive scenes.

Most notably, he described the trinity of the nuclear test as one of the most challenging of his career to recreate through solely practical effects.

Watch the Trailer



