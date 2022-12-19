 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
Tom Cruise wishes ‘Happy Holidays’ while skydiving during shoot

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Tom Cruise shared a message for his fans in a the most Tom Cruise way on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

The actor, 60, posted a video clip from his Twitter handle from the set of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning in South Africa to express his gratitude for his fans’ support and wish them happy holidays while showing off his skydiving skills, via People Magazine.

“Hey everyone,” Cruise began the video. “Here we are over stunning South Africa, where we're filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning parts one and two. And I didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres and thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick.”

The camera then panned to Top Gun: Maverick screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie who playfully reminded Cruise that they had a shot to film so he should keep his speech short. “Listen, we really gotta roll, we gotta get the shot,” McQuarrie, 54, said.

Cruise then jumped and began freefalling. “Where was I?” he asked nonchalantly.

“Oh yeah. Thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick, and thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honour of a lifetime.”

As he continued to fall, he added, “I'm running out of altitude, so I have to get back to work. We have to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday; we'll see you at the movies.”

Cruise then goes on to take a dive as the camera cuts at a dramatic shot.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, the franchise's seventh installment, is scheduled for release in July 2023.

