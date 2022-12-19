Kylie Jenner gives fans a glimpse of ‘beautiful surprise’ by daughter

Kylie Jenner is seemingly enjoying a gleeful time with her daughter Stormi as she left fans swooning with an adorable post, revealing her daughter’s ‘surprise’ for her.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the beauty mogul gave fans a sneak peek into a colourful makeover of her four-year-old’s new antics.

Kylie’s firstborn left the reality star’s bathroom covered in splodges of paint.

“Beautiful surprise my daughter left me this morning,” she wrote alongside the photo.

The photo also showed a baby doll floating in purple water filled in the sink while a few lipstick marks were drawn on the mirror.

Meanwhile, the reality star was recently slammed by fans over an alleged ‘cruel’ photo, featuring Kylie’s manicured foot on a beach.

The post captioned as “Thank you God another beautiful day”, came after Megan Thee Stallion launched a suit against Tory Lanez for having shot her in the foot.

Reacting to the photo, fans blasted the beauty mogul on Reddit: “regardless of the foot pic … I'd not be saying that caption right after someone I know and hung out with got shot in the foot in my vicinity! (or at her party? I think it was after)."