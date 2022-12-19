BHC again orders quashing of all cases against Senator Azam Swati

Senator Azam Swati being escorted by police after a court hearing. — PPI/File

Three cases were registered against Swati in Winder, Bela, Chaman.

Justice Abdul Majeed Baloch conducts hearing of case.

BHC ordered to quash all FIRs against senator on December 9.

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday, once again, ordered the dismissal of all the cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in the province for controversial tweets against military officials.

Justice Abdul Majeed Baloch issued the directives while hearing a petition related the new cases registered against the senator in Balochistan. Three cases were registered against Swati in Winder, Bela and Chaman.

This is the second time that the high court has ordered the dismissal of cases registered in the province against the senator over his controversial tweets.

On December 9, the BHC ordered to quash all the first information reports (FIR) registered against the senator.

The orders were issued by the BHC on a petition filed by the senator’s son against the registration of the cases in Balochistan. Five FIRs were registered in Balochistan against Swati in Kuchlak, Hub, Zhob, and two other areas of the province.

SHC orders to not register cases

Moreover, the Sindh High Court has also ordered that no cases should be registered against Swati in the province in the controversial tweets case.

Swati’s custody was given to Islamabad Police. Sindh Prosecutor General Faiz Shah said that the cases registered against the senator have been categorised as “C-class”.

“All applications are now ineffective,” said the government lawyer, adding that the cases were registered by private citizens.

The court directed that no further FIR should be registered against Swati in the case. It added that multiple cases were registered against Swati in different areas of the province on a single charge.



Controversial tweets cases



Swati was booked in multiple cases across the country for his controversial tweets against military officials.

He was first arrested in the case of a controversial tweet in October, after he posted a highly-hateful and threatening message against the army chief, judiciary, and other state institutions, on his official Twitter account.

The senator secured bail in that case.

But on November 27, the Federal Investigation Agency once again arrested him for using abusive language against senior military officers, including the then army chief.