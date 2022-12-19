Simu Liu talks working on 'Barbie' movie: 'It's so much fun'

Simu Liu opened up to People Magazine about working in the upcoming Barbie movie while attending the 20th Unforgettable Gala on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Liu stars in the upcoming Greta Gerwig-helmed movie, alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling who play Barbie and Ken respectively.

“It was pretty much what you see in the trailer,” he said of the movie's first teaser. “I feel like you can kind of surmise what kind of experience we had filming it just by watching the trailer. It's so much fun."

“The dancing, the laughing, all of that. That was every single day for us on set. So now to finally see that in a work form is actually surreal because we just felt like we were having fun the whole time,” Liu added.

“But I'm really excited for people to watch more. I think there will be one more trailer that comes out before the movie, but I think it's great to keep the audience guessing, and I can't wait for them to see.”

Warner Bros. released the first teaser for the movie on Friday, December 16, 2022. The 75-second promo gives fans a glorious introduction to Robbie as the iconic doll who changed the landscape for children’s toys.

The video clip opens with an earth-toned parody of 2001: A Space Odyssey. Young girls play peacefully in a desert with their baby dolls. Helen Mirren as the narrator intones, “Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls. But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls. Until …”

Barbie will be releasing on July 21, 2023 in theatres.

