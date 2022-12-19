 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William ‘furious’ at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Prince William ‘furious’ at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly left Prince William furious with their latest claims in Netflix docuseries.

The IBT quoted royal expert and author Angela Levin claiming that the Prince of Wales may not want Harry and Meghan at King Charles coronation following the release of second part of their documentary.

Prince William fears Meghan and Harry might make coronation, a momentous occasion, all about them.

Angela told OK magazine, per IBT, "It's an important occasion and it can't just be all about them — and if they do come it will be all about them. I think William will say, 'Absolutely not you can not come.'"

Another royal expert Katie Nicholl said the similar words, saying "any reconciliation" between the California-based couple and the royal family "is really quite far down the line" after the release of the ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix docuseries.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna leaves fans excited as she shares first look at baby boy

Rihanna leaves fans excited as she shares first look at baby boy

Meghan Markle claims about media seconded by Jeremy Clarkson diss

Meghan Markle claims about media seconded by Jeremy Clarkson diss
Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol receiving heart, lungs, kidney ‘support’

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol receiving heart, lungs, kidney ‘support’
Drake loses $1 million bet after Argentina beat France in FIFA World Cup final

Drake loses $1 million bet after Argentina beat France in FIFA World Cup final
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez kick off Christmas celebrations with grand party

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez kick off Christmas celebrations with grand party
Steven Spielberg ‘truly’ regrets 'Jaws' impact on shark population

Steven Spielberg ‘truly’ regrets 'Jaws' impact on shark population
Kylie Jenner gives fans a glimpse of ‘beautiful surprise’ by daughter

Kylie Jenner gives fans a glimpse of ‘beautiful surprise’ by daughter
Harrison Ford opens up on acting at age 80: ‘I just want to work’

Harrison Ford opens up on acting at age 80: ‘I just want to work’
Prince Harry ex dishes on her ‘obsession’ with becoming a mother

Prince Harry ex dishes on her ‘obsession’ with becoming a mother
Rihanna to Khloe Kardashian: Celebrity babies born in 2022

Rihanna to Khloe Kardashian: Celebrity babies born in 2022
Tom Cruise wishes ‘Happy Holidays’ while skydiving during shoot

Tom Cruise wishes ‘Happy Holidays’ while skydiving during shoot
Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' trailer reveals creation of atomic bomb

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' trailer reveals creation of atomic bomb