 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles ‘red line’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Netflix docuseries revealed

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

King Charles ‘red line’ for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Netflix docuseries revealed

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly avoided to cross King Charles ‘red line’ in their Netflix docuseries.

The Sky News, in its report citing a royal insider, claims Queen Consort Camilla is King Charles ‘red line’ Prince Harry and Meghan will not dare to cross in their Netflix show if they want to remain in the good graces of the monarch.

While making allegations against the royal family, Archie and Lilibet parents kept out any trashing of Camilla.

The report further claims despite being widely expected to throw shade against Camilla, Meghan and Harry avoided it.

“Camilla is Charles ‘red line’. If they trash her then he could pull the plug, and they know it,” the Sky News quoted insider claiming on its YouTube channel.

‘Harry had a difficult relationship with Camilla, but attacking her would not go down well amongst palace staff or his father, and he knows that.” 

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears ex Kevin Federline teams up with her father to write book on parenting

Britney Spears ex Kevin Federline teams up with her father to write book on parenting

Rihanna leaves fans excited as she shares first look at baby boy

Rihanna leaves fans excited as she shares first look at baby boy

Meghan Markle claims about media seconded by Jeremy Clarkson diss

Meghan Markle claims about media seconded by Jeremy Clarkson diss
Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol receiving heart, lungs, kidney ‘support’

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol receiving heart, lungs, kidney ‘support’
Prince William ‘furious’ at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince William ‘furious’ at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Drake loses $1 million bet after Argentina beat France in FIFA World Cup final

Drake loses $1 million bet after Argentina beat France in FIFA World Cup final
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez kick off Christmas celebrations with grand party

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez kick off Christmas celebrations with grand party
Steven Spielberg ‘truly’ regrets 'Jaws' impact on shark population

Steven Spielberg ‘truly’ regrets 'Jaws' impact on shark population
Kylie Jenner gives fans a glimpse of ‘beautiful surprise’ by daughter

Kylie Jenner gives fans a glimpse of ‘beautiful surprise’ by daughter
Harrison Ford opens up on acting at age 80: ‘I just want to work’

Harrison Ford opens up on acting at age 80: ‘I just want to work’
Prince Harry ex dishes on her ‘obsession’ with becoming a mother

Prince Harry ex dishes on her ‘obsession’ with becoming a mother
Rihanna to Khloe Kardashian: Celebrity babies born in 2022

Rihanna to Khloe Kardashian: Celebrity babies born in 2022