Monday Dec 19 2022
Shakira asks fan to remember Iranian footballer facing potential death row

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Shakira urged her fans to remember Iranian footballer Amir Nasr ahead of World Cup final who is facing death row for standing up for women’s rights.

On Sunday morning, the Waka Waka hitmaker took to Twitter to use her platform for an important cause as she directed people’s attention on Nasr.

"Today at the final of the World Cup, I only hope the players on the field and the whole world remembers that there's a man and fellow footballer called Amir Nasr, on death row, only for speaking in favor of Women's rights," she tweeted.

The footballer is facing potential execution for participating in pro-women's rights demonstration in Iran as per Newsweek.

Nasr will reportedly be executed for protesting the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died after being beaten by morality police over an alleged hijab-wearing violation.

"I hope there's more than a minute of silence in our hearts to remember what's important and more than one voice united screaming for what is just,” Shakira added.

