 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian joins gal pal Paris Hilton at her mom Kathy lavish Christmas bash

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Kim Kardashian joins gal pal Paris Hilton at her mom Kathy lavish Christmas bash
Kim Kardashian joins gal pal Paris Hilton at her mom Kathy lavish Christmas bash

Kim Kardashian joined her gal pal Paris Hilton at her mom Kathy Hilton grand Christmas party on Saturday night.

The This Is Paris star took to Instagram to share the glimpse of the star-studded bash at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star home.

“My mom always throws the most iconic parties,” Paris captioned the post. “Loved celebrating the holidays with family and friends this weekend. What are your favorite traditions this time of year?”

Paris exuded glamour in a festive red minidress paired with Cinderella style heels while Kim rocked gothic look at the event in a high-waisted black leather pants and a graphic T-shirt. 

Both beauty diva's styled their blonde tresses in lose curls for the lavish party as they posed with Kris Jenner, Kathy and her younger daughter Nikki Hilton.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears responds to father’s criticism with ‘Island music’ dancing video

Britney Spears responds to father’s criticism with ‘Island music’ dancing video
Avatar director asks Matt Damon to ‘get over it’ after he misses $250m project

Avatar director asks Matt Damon to ‘get over it’ after he misses $250m project
Taylor Swift lauds Sadie Sink's rehearsal that made it to 'All Too Well' final cut

Taylor Swift lauds Sadie Sink's rehearsal that made it to 'All Too Well' final cut
King Charles III to mention Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in Christmas speech

King Charles III to mention Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in Christmas speech
Prince Harry urged to reveal Prince William’s allegedly explosive text

Prince Harry urged to reveal Prince William’s allegedly explosive text
'Canny businesswoman' Adele to launch her brand in US

'Canny businesswoman' Adele to launch her brand in US
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix doc branded ‘fluff’ by Palace insider

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix doc branded ‘fluff’ by Palace insider
Queen Elizabeth’s second cousin King Harald hospitalised

Queen Elizabeth’s second cousin King Harald hospitalised
Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega, Percy Hynes to appear in upcoming film

Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega, Percy Hynes to appear in upcoming film
Prince Andrew’s royal protection to be replaced by unarmed personal security

Prince Andrew’s royal protection to be replaced by unarmed personal security
Celebs shake a leg on 'Wednesday' viral dance

Celebs shake a leg on 'Wednesday' viral dance

Netflix ‘The Recruit’: Laura Haddock reveals how she nailed Russian accent in the show

Netflix ‘The Recruit’: Laura Haddock reveals how she nailed Russian accent in the show